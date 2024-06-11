'Re-Emancipation of Social Dance' shines house lights on house party history

The performance looks at how Black people have engaged in social dance at house parties, clubs, and in the streets.

The performance looks at how Black people have engaged in social dance at house parties, clubs, and in the streets.

The performance looks at how Black people have engaged in social dance at house parties, clubs, and in the streets.

The performance looks at how Black people have engaged in social dance at house parties, clubs, and in the streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Intercultural Journeys is the arts organization behind a vibrant and groundbreaking production that combines performance and storytelling.

'The Re-Emancipation of Social Dance' is a look at how Black communities in the U.S. have engaged in social dance in various forms over time, including house parties, clubs, and the streets.

Social dance has a deep history in Philadelphia, and in this show five dancers combine music and movement with monologues on how social dance has shaped their lives.

Co-creators Yolanda Wisher and Raja Feather Kelly want audiences to engage with the show as an immersive experience and say there are surprises that unfold in the name of expressions of joy and freedom.

The show premieres over the Juneteenth holiday weekend, and there is also a podcast with the creators and dancers that provides incredible insight into the unique work and the people behind it.

The Re-Emancipation of Social Dance | Facebook | Instagram

June 20th through June 22nd, all shows at 7:30pm

Christ Church Neighborhood House

20 N. American Street, 4th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 19106

Tickets | Podcast

Intercultural Journeys