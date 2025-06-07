Emotional vigil for 3 students killed in Limerick crash

LIMERICK, Pa. (WPVI) -- Friends and family released blue and red balloons on Friday night, they were Nasir Youk's favorite colors.

"He was a good kid. He was living a full life as a kid would," said Angela Andrews, Nasir's mother.

Youk was with his friends, Saniyah Newsuan and Gabriel Cooper, when they were involved in a devastating crash on the 300 block of Ridge Pike in Limerick Tuesday night. They were students at Owen J. Roberts High and Springford High Schools. All three were from Spring City.

"We are not in a good place. We lost a child that we are never going to see again. We are never going to see his smile. He won't graduate next year," said Meejain Youk, Nasir's grandmother.

"Gabe and his friends were really loved, and we appreciate all the balloons, everyone coming out to support them. It's still not going to bring them back," said Pam Brown, Gabriel's grandmother.

On Tuesday night, police responded to 911 calls about a theft in progress at a Target store in Upper Providence Township.

When officers arrived, the students took off in Cooper's car.

Video from a nearby business captured the high-speed chase just before the car smashed into a retaining wall in front of a home about a mile and a half from the store.

"Alleged shoplifting does not warrant three kids dead, and if they were moving away from the police officer, trust me, they were trying to get to their homes, their mom," said MeeLin Youk, Nasir's aunt.

"These kids were kids that were put in a bad situation, regardless of any rumors or stories. These kids were kids at the end of the day," said Zyir Youk, Nasir's uncle.

Hundreds came out to say their goodbyes, including teachers and the school principal.

One friend wrote a tribute to the three victims saying, "Rest in peace Saniyah, Gabe, Nasir. I love you forever," she said.

A 15-year-old who was also in the car is in critical condition at Temple University Hospital.