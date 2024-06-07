Encampments banned at the University of Pennsylvania under temporary protest guidelines

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The University of Pennsylvania has moved to ban any future protest encampments on its campus.

University officials released temporary new protest guidelines this week.

"To ensure the safety of the Penn community and to protect the health and property of individuals, encampments and overnight demonstrations are not permitted in any University location, regardless of space (indoor or outdoor)," the new guidelines read. "Unauthorized overnight activities will be considered trespassing and addressed."

The new rules also address amplified sound; signs and banners; and the rights of speakers and potential protests of those speakers.

You can read the full guidelines at UPenn.edu.

Dozens of protesters arrested as police clear encampment at the University of Pennsylvania

This comes in the wake of the weeks-long pro-Palestinian protests that erupted last month.

Penn is also creating a task force that will evaluate the school's open-expression policies and recommend permanent guidelines for the future.