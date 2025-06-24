﻿Enjoy Summer fun at Sandbox VR in Rittenhouse

Sandbox VR opened its 60th location in Philadelphia in April, operated by LOL Entertainment.

Sandbox VR opened its 60th location in Philadelphia in April, operated by LOL Entertainment.

Sandbox VR opened its 60th location in Philadelphia in April, operated by LOL Entertainment.

Sandbox VR opened its 60th location in Philadelphia in April, operated by LOL Entertainment.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- Sandbox VR opened its 60th location in Philadelphia in April, operated by LOL Entertainment.

It's a new immersive virtual reality experience that offers nine options to choose from, futuristic sci-fi to pirates and fantasy adventure.

The 45-minute session is perfect for summer fun and can hold up to six players.

There's a gear-up process, where you're outfitted with limb trackers on your ankles and wrists to track your limb movements throughout the entire experience.

You also receive a haptic feedback vest that vibrates in response to different stimuli that happen during your experience.

Everything around you is represented in whatever experience you're in, so you're fully immersed in that world.

Sandbox VR is a great way to have fun for a date night or simply catch up with family and friends.

Website| Instagram

1712 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103