Man who shot, wounded Philadelphia police officer learned his fate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man accused of shooting and seriously injuring a Philadelphia police officer has learned his fate.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Friday that Eric Haynes pleaded guilty to attempted murder in the shooting of Officer Giovanni Maysonet, a five-year veteran of the police department.

Thirty-two-year-old Maysonet was shot twice in February 2023 after he and his partner stopped a car at 60th and Summer streets.

The partner approached the driver's side door as Maysonet approached the passenger side door.

At that time, police say the passenger exited the vehicle and "turned away from Officer Maysonet."

Police say, in response, Maysonet began "grasping around the male's midsection with both hands, holding him. The suspect then fired a gun at least twice toward Maysonet.

Maysonet's partner drove him to the hospital where he was later released.

After the shooting, Haynes was found by SWAT members inside a parked vehicle a rear alley behind Guyer Avenue. He was taken into custody without incident.

"We are thankful and humbled by officer Giovanni Maysonet's bravery and courage," said FOP Lodge #5 President Roosevelt Poplar. "While on the job, Maysonet performed his duties with professionalism and integrity. He is missed out of the streets by his fellow officers and colleagues. The FOP and the entire Philadelphia police department continues to pray for his full-recovery."

On Friday, Haynes was sentenced to 22 to 44 years behind bars.

