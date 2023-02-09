Philadelphia police shot in West Philadelphia, 3 suspects in custody

The injured 32-year-old officer is a five-year veteran of the force. His name has not yet been released.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being shot while on duty and three people have been taken into custody including the alleged shooter.

Detectives say it all started around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday as police stopped a car with three people inside near 60th and Summer streets in West Philadelphia.

According to police, two officers approached the vehicle. At some point, a passenger got out of the vehicle and there was a struggle with one of the officers.

Police say the suspect shot the officer, striking him in the abdomen area just under his vest.

The officer's partner immediately fired back and then began rendering aid.

The three suspects then ran off. It doesn't appear that any of them were struck by the partner's gunfire.

The injured male officer was driven by his partner to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in critical condition.

In a Wednesday night press conference, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the officer had been upgraded to stable condition after undergoing surgery.

FOP Lodge 5 issued this statement, "President John MeNesby is happy to announce that our fellow officer is out of surgery and is in stable condition. He asks you to join him in wishing him a speedy recovery."

Two suspects, a male and a female, were caught a short time after the shooting.

Action News has obtained an image of the third suspect who was arrested in the 6800 block of Guyer Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say he is the alleged shooter.

Third suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Philadelphia police officer on Feb. 8, 2023.

Outlaw says this should have never happened.

"I said before we don't sign up to be martyrs. We don't, you know, leave our families and everything, as we know, with the expectation of getting shot. We know it's a potential danger, but this has to stop," she said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney added, "It's just a very dangerous and difficult job done by very brave people. And they go out every day to try to keep us safe and put lives in harm's way and their health in harm's way and we can't really repay them for doing that kind of work. Our prayers are with the officer and all our officers to make sure that he recovers and they stay safe."

The injured 32-year-old officer is a five-year veteran of the force. His name has not yet been released.

The charges against the three suspects have not been released.

Anyone who may have seen anything during the incident is asked to call police.

