Philadelphia police officer shot in the line of duty last month to be released from hospital

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a Philadelphia police officer was shot and wounded on Wednesday night.

Officer Giovanni Maysonet was shot February 8, 2023 during a vehicle investigation on the 200 block of North 60th Street.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer shot in the line of duty will be released from the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

The 32-year-old officer is a 5-year veteran of the Philadelphia Police Department and is assigned to the 19th District.

Police say Maysonet was shot in the stomach and the bullet went through his back. A round was fired at Maysonet's chest, but it was stopped by his bulletproof vest.

Maysonet has been receiving treatment at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. He is expected to be released at 1 p.m.

Three people were taken into custody in the hours after the shooting.

One of them, who police say was the alleged shooter, was arrested in the 6800 block of Guyer Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

He has been identified as 42-year-old Eric Haynes of Darby, Pa. He is charged with Attempted Murder, Aggravated Assault, Assault of a Law Enforcement Officer and other offenses.

The driver of the car Haynes was in, identified as Ernest Reed (aka Raymond Williams), is charged with Tampering with Evidence, Obstruction of Justice and other offenses.

The third person taken into custody has not been identified.

