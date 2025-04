Northampton County elementary school principal faces DUI charges

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- An elementary school principal in Northampton County is facing DUI charges.

Officials say Erin Hines had over four times the legal alcohol limit in her system, when she crashed into three parked cars in late March.

Hines was officially charged Friday, and has been placed on leave from the Bethlehem Area School District.

The school says it cannot comment, due to it being an ongoing legal and personnel matter.