Escaped inmate convicted in LA County murder and wanted for officer's killing now back in custody

An inmate convicted of first-degree murder in Los Angeles County who escaped last year in Central California is now back in custody.

Cesar Hernandez was arrested in Tijuana by members of Mexico's State Investigation Agency, according to the State Prosecutor General's Office.

Hernandez escaped custody back in December shortly after arriving for a court appearance in Delano. At the time of his escape, Hernandez was serving a sentence of 80 years to life for a 2019 murder.

While he was on the run, authorities said he killed a Mexican police commander during a shootout in Tijuana earlier this month.

Kern County escaped inmate Cesar Hernandez was allegedly seen running down a street in Tijuana after authorities say he killed a police commander.

Abigail Esparza Reyes, who was part of a specialized Mexican state police unit responsible for locating foreign fugitives who cross the border, was killed while trying to arrest Hernandez, officials said.

The shooting took place two days after Hernandez's 35th birthday.

Surveillance footage showed an individual, who authorities identified as Hernandez, changing into bright yellow worker's clothing, seeming to blend in after the shooting.

Before his escape, Hernandez was housed at the Kern Valley State Prison in Delano.