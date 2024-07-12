2024 ESPYS: Here's who won on sports biggest night

LOS ANGELES -- Hosted by Serena Williams, the 2024 ESPYS held Thursday in Hollywood celebrated and recognized the best players, teams and moments in sports.
It was a night of high style inside the Dolby Theater as several stars had memorable red-carpet appearances before heading inside for the ceremony.
The night celebrated a landmark year for women in sports, with basketball players Caitlin Clark, A'ja Wilson, JuJu Watkins and gymnast Simone Biles winning awards. The final award of the night went to South Carolina women's basketball for best team.
Prince Harry was awarded the Pat Tillman Award for Service, and South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley received the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance.
Here is a list of notable winners from the night.
Best MLB Player: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Driver: Max Verstappen, F1
Best NBA Player: Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
Best Athlete with a Disability: Brenna Huckaby, Snowboarding
Best College Athlete, Women's Sports: Caitlin Clark, Iowa Basketball
Best WNBA Player: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Best Breakthrough Athlete: JuJu Watkins, USC Basketball
Best Championship Performance: Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Best Athlete, Women's Sports: A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Dawn Staley
Best Play: Lamar Jackson catches his own pass
Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Steve Gleason
Best Athlete, Men's Sports: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Caitlin Clark crowned as the NCAA's all-time scoring leader
Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Maui Surfing Community
Best Comeback Athlete: Simone Biles, Gymnastics
Best Team: South Carolina Women's Basketball
Disney is the parent company of this station and ESPN.