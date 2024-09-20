Vigil planned for Temple graduate randomly killed in 2022

MALVERN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two years after Temple graduate Everett Beauregard was senselessly murdered while walking down 35th Street near Spring Garden Street in Philadelphia's Powelton neighborhood, his parents plan to light the path that he walked the night he was killed.

He was randomly shot as he walked home on September 22, 2022. The shocking murder was captured on video.

READ MORE: Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder

"It really crushes your soul to know that that's how your son is being remembered," said Eric Beauregard, through tears as he talked about his son from his home in Malvern.

That moment hasn't left his parent's minds in the 727 days since it happened.

"Every minute of every day I think of the police officers arriving at the door. I think of talking to the medical examiner," said Leslie Beauregard, his mother. "I think of all those things, and I can't look at pictures of him."

Image of suspect wanted in 2022 murder of Everett Beauregard.

The Beauregards are trying to change what people think of when they hear Everett's name, and what shows up on internet searches.

They started the Everett Beauregard Foundation in his honor. They support causes that can help people choose the right path in life.

"At one point in this person's life did he hit a fork in the road and think this is an acceptable way to go," said Eric of his son's killer.

On Saturday, September 21, the family will use luminaries to light the path that Everett walked the night he was killed. They will be symbols of hope in the darkness, and a hope that justice will prevail.

"Somebody with a conscience has to step up and say something," said Eric.

Anyone with information on the killing is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.