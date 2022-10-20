Police release new details on suspect, vehicle of interest in Temple graduate's murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new information as they continue to search for the suspect in the murder of Temple University graduate Everett Beauregard.

Police released updated surveillance video on Thursday showing the suspect wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect was previously described by police as a Black male, thin build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a full-length front zipper and two front pockets, black pants, and a light-colored Covid-style mask that was covering his chin and mouth.

Investigators also developed a vehicle of interest described as a late 1990s to early 2000s two-toned green colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police said Beauregard, 23, was killed on the 400 block of North 35th Street, near Drexel University's campus, by a single shooter just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22.

According to police, Beauregard got off a train at 34th and Market streets, a few blocks from his house, after leaving a get-together with friends at a South Philadelphia bar.

Investigators said the suspect circled the block for at least an hour before the shooting.

The video shows the gunman walking down the 400 block of North 35th Street in Powelton.

Philadelphia Police Captain Jason Smith said as Beauregard passed the suspect, the gunman quickly turned around and immediately began firing at the victim as his back was turned towards him.

The 23-year-old was struck once in the base of his neck, severing his spinal cord, Smith said.

Beauregard collapsed onto the sidewalk. Smith said the suspect began to run off but fired one more shot at the victim.

The gunman was last seen running northbound on 35th Street toward Spring Garden Street.

No words were exchanged between the two. Police believe Beauregard was picked at random.

"Tragically, Mr. Beauregard's life was cut short by this horrific act of violence and for no apparent reason whatsoever. This was not a robbery attempt as we initially believed," Smith said.

Family members said Beauregard was finalizing plans to begin his MBA in the winter and was proud of a leadership role in support of the Democratic Party during the 2020 presidential election

In Philadelphia, there is a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in unsolved homicide cases.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3334/3335.