Teens arrested after Tennessee gamer reports hearing plot to attack CA school in online chat

A gamer from Tennessee tipped off Northern California authorities after hearing about a plot to attack a middle school in an online gaming chat.

SAN FRANCISCO -- A plot to attack a Northern California middle school was foiled by a gamer thousands of miles away in Tennessee.

The school is near Cottonwood in Tehama County, just a little more than two hours north of Sacramento.

Officials say a boy from Tennessee learned of the alleged plan through an online gaming chat. Deputies say one of the suspects started talking about it, and the boy called police.

Investigators say a 14-year-old and 15-year-old were taken into custody Sunday and found they had put together a manifesto and took pictures of themselves posing as the killers in the Columbine shooting.

"For the record, I'm so confident that this threat has been resolved that my son, who is a student of this very school had returned to his normal school day on Monday."

The sheriff's office says searches of the teens' homes turned up explosives as well as guns.