'Everybody's looking good': Eagles fans get up close and personal on Day 1 of training camp

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's the start of the season for so many die-hard Philadelphia Eagles fans.

At the Nova Care Complex in South Philadelphia, day one of training camp kicked off on Wednesday. Fans were up close and personal to see their team put in work.

It's just a taste of what's to come for the Birds this season, and it all starts with hard work.

"I'm excited to see everybody in good shape. Everybody's looking good, feeling good," said Jaye Dandy from Mount Airy.

"I just can't believe how close we are. Their bodies are huge and they are just right in our faces," said Lisa Etkins from Lafayette Hill.

Eagles players speak to media as training camp begins

New faces include a switch-up for both offensive and defensive coordinators.

"You have to adjust to whoever the coordinator is and what they do. In a lot of ways, it's exciting to see what our guys can do," said Howie Roseman, executive vice president and general manager of the Eagles.

There's also plenty of excitement around the new player acquisitions.

"I'm looking for some excitement, some new plays. I can't wait to see what Barkley is going to do. I'm super excited," said Cheryl Williams, who has worked for the Eagles for over three decades.

"The new offensive coordinator and the defensive coordinator were definitely needed, so I'm really excited to see what they bring into the game. Some of the new acquisitions as well. Saquon, we'd be standing here, staring at Saquon's legs it's unbelievable," said Jessi Taylor.

Others came to training camp to see a familiar face. Tracey Clark went with his son, Kam.

Kam played with Jeremiah Trotter Jr on a middle school Pop Warner team, the Lumberton Hurricane.

"His childhood teammate, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. They were in a team together and now he is here seeing him," said Tracey Clark.

The first preseason game is just over two weeks away. Notably, the Birds kick off the season like no one before, playing the Green Bay Packers in Brazil.