Exclusive: Philadelphia Police Commissioner Bethel discusses security ahead of debate

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The political spotlight has once again descended on Philadelphia.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are set to take the stage in just a few hours.

Federal authorities are working with Philadelphia police to ensure everything runs smoothly around the National Constitution Center.

Action News' Sharrie Williams caught up with Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel for an exclusive one-on-one interview about the security measures in place.