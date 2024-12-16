An exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art raises the voices of Black artists

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Museum of Art is home to a temporary exhibit of great significance.

"The Time Is Always Now" highlights Black artists from recent history.

It represents their experiences from the current day, and stresses the importance of sharing those stories.

"What makes this exhibition so special and significant... its ability to connect past, present and future through the lens of contemporary artists," said Yocari De Los Santos from the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

The exhibit will be on display until February 2025.

"I feel that a lot of times these artists, these voices kind of get lost. But now there's... this wave of momentum and people want to see more. To see themselves reflected on the space is just so beautiful and so impactful," said De Los Santos.

Also, check out their website.

