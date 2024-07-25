'Express Mode' rolls out on iPhone, Apple Watch for SEPTA riders

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA just rolled out an easy and safe way to pay for a ride throughout the Philadelphia area.

"Express Mode" is now an option on the iPhone or Apple Watch.

They are now able to just hold their Apple device near a reader to use Apple Pay.

Express Mode is available on buses, trolleys, the Broad Street Line, the Market-Frankford Line and the Norristown High-Speed Line.

For more information, visit the SEPTA website.