SEPTA Board approves first-ever comprehensive bus network redesign

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SEPTA's bus service is finally getting a major overhaul, authorities announced Thursday.

It comes after years of planning and community feedback.

On Thursday, the transit agency approved the Bus Revolution.

Some of the biggest changes include restoring Routes 16 and 32, plus extending Route 26 to the new Wissahickon Transit Center.

Officials say it will offer 30% more frequent routes and simplify the bus network. However, for some riders, it could mean traveling longer distances to reach their bus stops.

The first service changes for customers is expected to begin next year.

For more information on the changes coming to SEPTA, visit septabusrevolution.com.