Local company partners with NFL to auction off pieces of football history

NEW ORLEANS (WPVI) -- Everyone who makes the trip out to the Super Bowl wants to bring some kind of memento home from it.

For a few, that means something bigger than your average souvenir, and that's where one Chester County man and his company come in.

Hunt Auctions is based in Exton, Pa.

For years, they've partnered with the NFL to auction off rare pieces of football history during Super Bowl week.

Some of the items on display inside the Convention Center will go for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

That makes the autographed jersey Brandon Graham wore in Super Bowl LVII, which is expected to fetch as much as $20,000, seem like a bargain.

Or how about another piece of Eagles history?

"This was a recent discovery of 1933 Eagles schedule broadsides, incredibly rare. We've never even seen one," said company owner David Hunt.

Each one is likely to go for about $4,000.

Hunt tells us he's here for every Super Bowl, but it's extra special when he also gets to cheer on his hometown team.

