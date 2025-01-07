Facebook to rely on 'Community Notes,' replacing fact checkers, Zuckerberg says

Fact-checkers who were put in place in the wake of Trump's 2016 election have proven to be "too politically biased" and have destroyed "more trust than they've created," particularly in the United States, Zuckerberg said.

"The recent elections also feel like a cultural tipping point towards once again prioritizing speech," Zuckerberg said.

The decision also follows Zuckerberg recent meeting with Trump at the president-elect's private Mar-a-Lago club in Florida. And Meta is donating to Trump's presidential inaugural committee, marking a first for the company.

The shift in policy mirrors a series of updates that Elon Musk -- a Trump ally -- made after purchasing rival social network Twitter, which he's since rebranded as X.

Kaplan on Tuesday praised the approach Musk has taken, saying X under its new owner has empowered its "community to decide when posts are potentially misleading and need more context."

"We think this could be a better way of achieving our original intention of providing people with information about what they're seeing -- and one that's less prone to bias," Kaplan said.

As the company's fact-checking capabilities have grown, they have expanded "to the point where we are making too many mistakes," which in turn has frustrated many of the social networks' users, Kaplan said.

"Too much harmless content gets censored, too many people find themselves wrongly locked up in 'Facebook jail,' and we are often too slow to respond when they do," he said.

ABC News' Michael Kreisel, Zunaira Zaki and Chris Donovan contributed to this report.