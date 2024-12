Fallen tree crushes part of home in Haverford Twp., Delaware County

HAVERFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Cleanup is underway in Delaware County after a tree fell on a home in Haverford Township.

It happened just before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene along the 500 block of Mill Road.

The weight of the tree caused a partial collapse in the back of the home.

No injuries were reported.

It's not yet known what caused the tree to fall.