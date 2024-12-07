Dirt bikers wanted for damaging Falls Township softball fields

FALLS TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are searching for two dirt bike riders who caused significant damage to softball fields at the Falls Township Community Park.

The riders were seen on video at 6:55 p.m. Monday, just before the park was closing at 7 p.m.

The Action Cam saw security on patrol in the park Friday evening.

"It's not much activity for the kids out here... they don't have a track or a safe place to do it. They choose to come here, it's open, and that's an issue," said Raymond Serrano of Falls Township.

Police said that lately there's been an uptick in calls about dirt bikes from the public. They described the behavior as "reckless," saying residents are calling more frequently about dirt bikes not just at the park but on the streets of the township.

"There was one time when there was about 12 of them I think, and they were driving through here really fast," said Kat G. "They come through here all the time and they race through here. They don't care about the people. It's kind of scary and it's loud."

Residents call the reckless behavior and damage disappointing.

"Have respect for others. They're trying to enjoy themselves here and they want to be safe," added Kat G.

Police did not know Friday what it would cost to repair the fields. They're still working with the township's Parks And Recreation Department to determine that figure.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Falls Township Police.