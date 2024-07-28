Families take advantage of beautiful weather at The Oval in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beautiful start to the weekend in Philadelphia with low humidity and not-so-high temperatures brought families out to Eakins Oval on Saturday night.

"I came out to bring my grandchildren to have fun and enjoy the weather," said Eileen Godfrey of Brewerytown.

The kids were out to play and luckily weren't breaking a sweat.

"It's a great night and we're big fans of The Oval. We played nine holes of mini golf, it's great to be out here with everybody," explained Patrick Morgan of Mount Airy.

Families said the weather was too good to just spend the night indoors.

Music, games, and food have taken over The Oval for Snacktime Saturdays. It's part of a partnership with The Oval and the Parkway Council.

"Tonight we have a really awesome group called Love Club from New Richmond in New York, they're awesome DJs. Next Saturday we'll have a band playing jazz swing dancers," said Sam Gellersteim, a co-founder of Snacktime.

The concert series continues through August 24, which will feature the beloved Philly favorite Snacktime.

"There's different types of music we got disco tonight, a jazz group, hip hop. It's nice to come out enjoy the food enjoy the drinks kids playing," said Ben Stocker, a co-founder of Snacktime.

It's something families appreciate and plan on coming back to enjoy what The Oval has to offer.

"I think it's awesome it's free and it's entertaining and it's quality. I hope the city continues to do it until I get another grandchild," said Godfrey.

A different artist will be featured every Saturday, wrapping the series up with Snacktime.

Families hope the city continues this initiative next summer.