Family awaiting mother's release after Jersey Kebab owner arrested by ICE in Haddon Twp.

The couple's son says his mother's deportation hearing is set for next week and his father's is in May.

A judge ruled Tuesday that a woman arrested by ICE at her family's popular Camden County restaurant can be released on a $7,500 bond.

HADDON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- The owner of a popular South Jersey restaurant could soon be heading home to her family.

An immigration judge ruled on Tuesday that Emine Emanet could be released. This comes after she and her husband were taken into custody by ICE agents last month.

The community has been rallying around the family, who came to the U.S. on a visa and has been following the legal system, trying to become permanent citizens.

The family says they'll head to North Jersey on Wednesday morning to pay the bond and then bring Emine home.

Community members have raised thousands of dollars for a couple that was detained by ICE agents after a raid on their restaurant on Tuesday.

They say this has been a tough time for them and that they're grateful the judge granted bond.

They also say their hearts are overwhelmed with all the love and support they've been receiving from the community.

"We usually have just a normal life, like everybody else, but this time it's been tough days," said Emine's husband Celal Emanet.

The family of Emine Emanet is expected to reunite with her on Wednesday after being separated for two weeks.

A judge ruled yesterday that Emine can be released on a 75-hundred-dollar bond.

"We just couldn't feel any better about it," Emine's son, Muhammed Emanet.

Immigration officials arrested Emine and Celal late last month at their restaurant, Jersey Kebab, in Haddon Township, New Jersey.

Celal was released that day with an ankle monitor to care for one of their sons, but his wife was taken to a detention center in North Jersey.

The family came to the U.S. from Turkey in 2008 on an R-1 Visa.

Celal says he applied for a green card before the visa expired but says the family's immigration status has been pending since 2016.

During these past couple of weeks the community, including neighbors and local business owners, have rallied around the family.

Some of them wrote letters to the immigration judge, which were read in court on Tuesday.

The couple's son says his mother's deportation hearing is set for next week and his father's is in May. He says the family's attorney will appeal in hopes of having both cases heard at the same time.