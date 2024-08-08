'I lost part of my soul': Identical twin, son of woman killed in Delaware crash speak out

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- A woman died after a car crashed into a tree in New Castle County over the weekend.

Now, the family of 46-year-old Catherine Spanos is mourning a tragic loss.

"I lost part of my soul," said Christine Spanos. "She's not here no more, and I'm going to be empty on that part."

Christine said life would never be the same without her other half - her identical twin sister, Catherine.

Driver sought after car strikes tree at Delaware park, killing passenger

"I was still in shock," said Christine. "I lost my mom at a young age so hearing this with my sister, it's like this is all over again. It's a dream."

Newark police said the mother of 3 died after a truck traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into a tree in Rittenhouse Park earlySaturday morning.

When officers responded to the area for reports of an argument, they found Catherine in the back seat, and the driver had fled.

"Who does that? I was so angry," said Christine. "Why would you leave? I don't get it."

On Monday, police announced they identified the male driver.

The Spanos family said they don't know him, but believe Catherine went to the creek in the park before the crash.

"I literally broke down at work and had to step away and recompose myself, and even now it still hasn't hit me," said Genesis Ortiz-Spanos, the victim's son.

Ortiz-Spanos said they're remembering her as the walking firework she once was, someone with an endless glow.

"My mom was a very happy person," said Ortiz-Spanos. "She was a star in everyone's eyes. You met her and you fell in love."

"Loving, giving, supportive, funny, and full of life," said Christine.

A life they say was taken too soon.

"I'd like her to know I still love her," said Ortiz-Spanos.

"I'm always going to miss her, and I'm always going to be here," said Christine. "I can't wait to see her."

Catherine's service ison Friday.

Meanwhile, police are investigating. They say no charges have been filed at this time.