Family of CHOP doctor killed while riding bike in Center City places memorial in her honor

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family members and friends of Dr. Barbara Friedes hosted a memorial bike ride on Saturday in her honor.

Friedes was cycling in Center City when an alleged drunk driver struck and killed her at 18th and Spruce streets on July 17.

Barbara Friedes is seen in a photo provided by her family.

Her family placed what they called an 'angel bike,' painted white with flowers, near where she lost her life.

A plaque at the memorial says Friedes was a "kind and compassionate soul."

Friedes, 30, who was originally from Colorado, treated pediatric cancer patients as an oncology resident at CHOP.

The man accused of hitting Friedes, 68-year-old Michael Vahey, had a blood alcohol concentration that was double the legal limit, investigators say.

