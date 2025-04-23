Family mourns mother of 4, shot at close range with young cousin in backseat

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Imani Naim, a 29-year-old mother of four, was buried on Tuesday. Her family is mourning her loss as detectives are searching for the gunman who killed her in front of her 8-year-old cousin.

"She was very strong, determined, she knew what she was doing, she had so many plans," said her mother.

Those plans were cut short.

The family of Imani Naim is deeply pained as her life was suddenly stolen.

MORE | Woman killed ID'd after gunman fires 11 shots into car windshield with child in backseat in Philly

We spoke to her mother, who stated, "I'm celebrating her life. I'm not going to think about how she left me, I know it was just horrible."

Naim was shot 11 times in her vehicle by a masked gunman while her 8-year-old cousin sat in the backseat.

The boy was physically unharmed, but not without heartbreak.

"I don't even want to know what he experienced that night. It's just horrible that he had to go through that," said the victim's mother.

Naim was killed at 11:22 p.m. Friday on the 5700 block of Ludlow Street in West Philadelphia. She was there for a family party.

"I just wish she had more time here so she could see her boys and her daughter grow up," said Naim's mother

Based on the evidence collected and the close proximity of the shooting, Philadelphia police believe this was a targeted murder. Her family wants justice.

"I really want some peace for her. I want her to rest in peace. And for her to rest in peace, I think they should find her murderer," said her mother.

The family says detectives working this case have been in constant communication, though they have not made any arrests.