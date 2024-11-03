Family of man shot, killed by off-duty Philadelphia officer protest outside City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by an off-duty Philadelphia police officer protested outside City Hall on Saturday.
Robert Jones, 54, was fatally shot on October 3.
Authorities say Detective Christopher Sweeney was stopped on the roadway when Jones approached his personal vehicle.
That's when Sweeney reportedly opened fire.
Sweeney is a 14-year veteran and remains on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
Jones' family, however, is now demanding Sweeney's arrest.
Police told Action News they can not comment on the ongoing investigation.