Family searching for justice after mass shooting kills 3 in Grays Ferry

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's been more than a week since the deadly mass shooting in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood.

The family of one of the victims is speaking out about to tragedy.

"The feeling is indescribable. I don't have the right words. I'm just numb," explained Markeisha Manigault.

RELATED | Grieving father speaks out after son killed in mass shooting in Philadelphia

Manigault lost her son, Zahir Wylie, in the deadly shooting.

Philadelphia police released new clear images showing two of the three suspects. Two males in their late teens to early 20s.

MORE | Police release image of 2 suspects wanted in deadly Grays Ferry mass shooting

Video shows the moments when intense gunfire erupted on the 1500 block of South Etting Street.

Wylie was one of three victims who were shot and killed that morning.

Nine others were injured, ranging in age from 15 to 24 years old.

SEE ALSO | Video shows multiple people opening fire in Grays Ferry mass shooting that left 3 people dead

"I want justice for everybody that's involved my grandson wasn't the only person lost that day. I want justice for everyone that could have been hurt," explained Zahir's grandmother.

Zahir's family says they are going to continue to keep his name alive.

Anyone with information regarding those suspects should contact the police; they are offering a $20,000 reward.