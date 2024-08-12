Antisemitic vandalism found at farm in Chester County; suspect sought

WESTTOWN TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Chester County are investigating after antisemitic vandalism was discovered at a local farm.

The incident was reported last week at Farmer Jawn on the 1000 block of Westtown Road in Westtown Township.

At the scene, the owner of Farmer Jawn told police an employee had found a swastika that had been spray-painted onto the floor of one of the barns.

The barn had been leased from Westtown School, the owner told investigators.

She also reportedly told police that the vandalism was discovered on August 4 at approximately 6 p.m.

Authorities are investigating this incident. Officers say they are working with the owner, Westtown School, and the school's security office to investigate the intended target.

Police say they are also increasing patrols around the area.