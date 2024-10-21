Farmers face challenging drought conditions across the Garden State

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- With the sun shining down on South Jersey, Monday was a perfect day to pick a pumpkin, unless you were overdressed.

"It's pretty warm," said Vail Grafton of Sicklerville, wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a vest. "Not going to lie I think we're all sweating a little bit."

Summer-like temperatures spreading late into October have some people enjoying the sun.

"From a selfish point of view, I'm enjoying the weather. I'm enjoying being outside," said Fran Hawthorne of Mullica Hill.

But for the people behind the scenes at Duffield's Farm in Sewell, the weather has been challenging.

"The trees, the leaves will start drying up and shriveling a little bit so we have to be on the ball with that," said owner David Duffield as he stood next to his apple orchard.

Extra watering is needed through sprinklers and irrigation systems.

Pick-your-own apples ended early this year because, with the warm temperatures, owners were concerned about the success of next year's crops if the apples were left on the branches too long.

While the crowds have been strong for Duffield's fall festivities, they're praying for rain.

"It's not going to be one inch or two inches. It's going to have to be several inches spread out through a couple of days to get these crops healthy again," said Duffield.

But with a dry forecast ahead, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service has banned open burning, meaning no campfires or charcoal.

The state declared a drought watch last week, asking people to voluntarily conserve water.

"Actions that the public and businesses take now will delay or prevent the need for further action in the future," said state geologist Steve Domber. "So it's really important that our residents and businesses think about limiting or reducing outdoor water use."

Officials say we need several months of above-average rainfall to get out of this situation.

The next level would be a drought warning and then a drought emergency, where mandatory water restrictions would be issued.

Officials say they are not close to taking that step, but they'll be monitoring rainfall and water levels closely.