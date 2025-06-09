'The Father Center of New Jersey' helps men be the leaders their families need

Marc Warren, who overcame his own challenges, helps countless men do the same at 'The Father Center of New Jersey.'

TRENTON, New Jersey (WPVI) -- The team behind The Father Center of New Jersey is helping dads get back on their feet and become the leaders their families need.

The organization, originally known as Union Industrial Home for Children, dates back to 1859. It first started as an orphanage, but has shifted its focus to helping fathers get the tools to better help their children.

Services range from job training, career counseling, drivers' licenses, wardrobe upgrades, haircuts, and more.

