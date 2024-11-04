FBI Field Office in Philadelphia establishes election command post

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The FBI Field Office in Philadelphia said it has an election command post in operation for Election Day.

The command post will enable the FBI to streamline communication and ensure the safety and security of the election and the public, the bureau said.

"We gather and analyze intelligence to determine whether individuals might be motivated to take violent action for any reason, including due to concerns about the election," the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI will be working with local law enforcement partners.

"We encourage members of the public to remain vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity to law enforcement," the FBI statement continues.

Other FBI field offices across the country will also have election command posts.

The command post in Washington, D.C. has been operating for more than a week.

It's staffed with 80 people from over a dozen agencies, including the U.S. Capitol Police and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

They're monitoring anything from attempted cyberattacks to foreign interference to threats on election workers.

