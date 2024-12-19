The Dish: Feast of the Seven Fishes at Dolce Italian

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In our latest edition of The Dish, we're talking about a tradition that's very popular in Italian American families: The Feast of the Seven Fishes.

Dolce Italian in Center City is hosting the feast at their restaurant from now through Christmas Eve.

We headed there to get a little inspiration for home chefs.

"My earliest memory is when I was about eight years old at my grandmother's house on Loretta Avenue," recalls Chef de Cuisine Michael Loughlin. "My mom, her sisters, my cousins and my grandmother started very early in the day and worked at the little kitchen table. Everything was done by hand."

Loughlin shares his culture and customs with customers during the holidays.

Just like his grandmother, he has baccala -- a salted cod fish on the menu.

"This is our first course for the Seven Fishes," he says.

The name of the Italian Christmas Eve feast is just that -- seven kinds of seafood for tradition.

"The feast is basically to offset not eating meat," Lochlan says. "So you want it to be like a nice, full experience."

To get to the lucky "seven," Chef Loughlin is also serving a lightly seared bluefin tuna, roasted Atlantic salmon and seafood tagliatelle. It features four kinds of seafood: shrimp, scallops, clams and calamari.

The tagliatelle is nero or "black," from cuttlefish ink.

"We use that to color the pasta black," he says. "It does have a nice seafood aroma to it."





SEAFOOD TAGLIATELLE

8 oz Lobster brodetto

5 ea Little neck clams

6.5 oz Calamari rings and tentacles

2 oz Bay scallops

1 tbl Chopped garlic

1 tbl Breadcrumbs garnish

6 ea Confit cherry tomatoes garnish

Sautee garlic in extra virgin olive oil and add the seafood. The shrimp goes in first, then the calamari. He uses a lobster broth, but you can use tomato sauce, clam juice or white wine.

Boil the pasta and add it to the pan.

Toss in the clams and scallops and squeeze some lemon to that as they cook.

Roast cherry tomatoes and add those to the pan.

Garnish with the herbs of your choice (he uses chives, parsley and basil) and some toasted bread crumbs.

Enjoy!