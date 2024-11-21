Federal investigation into Trenton police finds pattern of civil rights violations

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) -- The Trenton Police Department is tasked with making changes as federal officials say the officers have a pattern of behaviors that violate people's constitutional rights.

It's the result of a year-long investigation by the Department of Justice that looked at things like illegal stops, use of excessive force and arresting people without a legal basis.

"I'm extremely disappointed, but unfortunately, I'm not surprised," said Trenton NAACP President Austin Edwards of the findings of the investigation.

Edwards says what the DOJ found is what citizens have been complaining about for years.

"This has been generations of people, Trentonians, who have been suffering under the hand of police misconduct, unnecessary uses of force and general intimidation," he said.

The DOJ spent a year conducting what's known as a pattern or practice investigation, which looks into whether the Trenton Police Department has a pattern of conduct that violates federal law. Philip Sellinger, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, was part of that investigation.

"The investigation found a pattern or practice of both excessive force as well as unconstitutional stops, searches and arrests," he said in an interview with Action News.

The investigation found Trenton police used unnecessary and excessive force against citizens including a 20-22 police stop when officers shot a young Black man as he drove away. The driver was paralyzed from the waist down.

Federal authorities also concluded that Trenton police stopped or arrested people without a legal basis and used aggressive tactics that escalated situations quickly.

"Escalatory steps were taken before individuals even had an opportunity to respond to commands," said Sellinger.

The mayor of Trenton says the city cooperated with the year-long investigation.

He released a statement to Action News saying, "The City will continue to work cooperatively with the USDOJ, our state partners at the Department of Law and Public Safety and the Department of Community Affairs, local community organizations, and residents to implement the recommendations highlighted in the Report as quickly as possible."

Those recommendations include changes to policies, training and supervision.

"The recommendations are to address each of those to remedy this," said Sellinger.

As the issues come to light, residents now look for change.

"I'm hoping that this can be a catalyst," said Edwards.

Action News reached out to Trenton police for comment but did not receive a response. The next step is for DOJ officials to negotiate with city officials in hopes of putting their recommendations into practice.