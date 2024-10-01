Philadelphia Jewish community reels from Iranian missile attack

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As missiles rained down on Israel Tuesday afternoon, members of the Jewish community in Philadephia watched the horror from a distance.

"Of course, my heart and my mind are over there," said Devorah Treatman.

She was raised in Philadelphia but currently lives in Tel Aviv. She is back home to celebrate Rosh Hashanah with her family.

She has been glued to her phone, watching videos of the attack and communicating with friends who are hiding in bomb shelters.

According to the IDF, more than 180 missiles were fired at Israel. The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claimed responsibility and said they were targeting security and military assets.

Despite the attack, Treatman is anxious to get back home.

"If anything, I feel so guilty that I'm here. That I'm in a beautiful city of Philadelphia in the gorgeous fall, while all my friends and loved ones are hiding in bomb shelters," Treatman said.

Her mother, a member of the American Jewish Committee, was out shopping for holiday meals when she got an alert about the attack.

"I think it's unbelievable that they are sending these types of missiles at civilians," said Ronit Treatman.

She believes that the timing of this attack was meant to scare them as they gathered to celebrate the holidays.

"I don't think it's a coincidence, just like the initial attacks on October 7 happened on a Jewish holiday. I think it's another way of adding pain," said Treatman.