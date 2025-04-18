Gov. Shapiro hosts lunch for firefighters who responded to arson attack

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Governor Josh Shapiro and his family, along with chef Robert Irvine and his foundation, fed the first responders who fought the blaze at the governor's mansion over the weekend.

Crews from the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, Progress Volunteer Fire Department, Lemoyne Volunteer Fire Department, and the Defense Logistics Agency in New Cumberland responded around 2 a.m. Sunday.

The Robert Irvine Foundation provides support for first responders, veterans and service members. He has worked closely with Shapiro on previous events. Irvine called Sweet Mama's, a local business in York, Pa., and they provided the food.

"We're so grateful to everyone who got our entire family out safely," said first lady Lori Shapiro.

"You can feel the warm wishes and prayers people are sending our way around you," said Governor Shapiro.

Cody Balmer, 38, admitted to climbing the fence of the residence, breaking in, and throwing Molotov cocktails inside.

Shapiro is Jewish and held a Passover seder hours before.

New details were revealed in a search warrant, showing a possible motive. Balmer called 911 after the attack, admitting to it and was heard saying, "Governor Josh Shapiro needs to know that he will not take part in his plans for what he wants to do to the Palestinian people."

On Thursday, Senator Chuck Schumer called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the crime as an antisemitic hate crime.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo tells Action News that the current charges, including attempted murder, arson and terrorism, are already at the maximum grade, but it will be brought up during sentencing.

"I have total and complete confidence in DA Fran Chardo to charge this case as he sees fit," Shapiro said.

"As to Senator Schumer or anyone, I don't think it's helpful for people on the outside who haven't seen the evidence, don't know what occurred, to apply their own viewpoints to the situation," he added.

The Department of General Services is continuing restoration and cleanup of the historic building.

A third party is tasked with an independent security review of the mansion and grounds. Shapiro threw his support behind the Pennsylvania State Police and applauded their response. The review will include a vulnerability assessment of the grounds and residence.

"There's going to be a lot of improvements, a lot of improvements to the grounds, to the technology used, and to the systems. I have total and complete confidence in the state police. They will make whatever changes are necessary. I expect things to change, they need to change, and I have confidence under Colonel Parish's leadership they will change and learn from this," said Shapiro.