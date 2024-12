Allentown fire guts auto parts building

Crews responded to a fire in the 400 block of Lehigh Street in Allentown just before 2 a.m.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A fire gutted an auto parts building in the Lehigh Valley early Tuesday morning.

New video shows flames shooting from the roof, as part of it ripped right off and fell into the fire.

So far, there are no reports of injuries and no word on what started the fire.