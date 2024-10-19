Fire crews battle massive blaze burning in Chester County

WEST NANTMEAL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Emergency crews are battling a large 2-alarm fire burning in Chester County.

It broke out just after 9 p.m. Friday at a building along the 100 block of Isabella Road in West Nantmeal Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene and captured the heavy flames and smoke coming from the area.

WATCH | Chopper 6 flies over fire in West Nantmeal Township, Pa.

There is no word yet if any injuries have been reported. Crews are working to get the blaze under control.

