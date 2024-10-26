Flames destroy Wenonah, NJ home; 2 cats rescued

WENONAH, N.J. (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after flames destroyed a home in Gloucester County.

Robert Parks witnessed his neighbor's home on the 600 block of Hamilton Road in Wenonah burst into flames just after 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

"We saw a lot of smoke out front at first and saw a little flame on the porch, and within 30 seconds, the whole front was engulfed," said Parks.

Parks said his first reaction was to run to the house and the residents next door to make sure everyone got out safely.

"One of the residents was in the house sleeping and the other one was out back," said Parks. "So, we went out back and alerted him, and by the time we got back to the front, the whole house was engulfed."

Firefighters from Deptford, Wenonah and Woodbury Heights responded within minutes.

"It was well off when we first arrived, so crews had their work cut out for them," said Deptford Fire Battalion Chief Mike Buckley. "Firefighters were able to rescue two cats from the side of the house."

Buckley said luckily, no one was injured, but the house is a total loss.

"Devastating," said Fran Dizenzo. "Like you want to cry for the people, but I'm just glad no one got hurt."

But beyond the debris is a tight-knit community that is ready to help this family recover.

"Everyone comes together and I'm sure whatever the people need, they'll get. They'll be supplied with people in the neighborhood," said Dizenzo.

"We're here if they need us," said Parks.

The Deptford fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.