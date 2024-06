Fire destroys home that dates back to 1700s in Springfield Township, Pa.

SPINGFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A home that dates back to the 1700s was destroyed by a fire in Bucks County.

Crews were called to Peppermint Road in Springfield Township around 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Flames quickly tore through the home, where owners had recently put on an addition.

The cause of the massive fire remains under investigation.