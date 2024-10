Fire destroys rowhome in Philadelphia's Hunting Park section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire destroyed a rowhome in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood on Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 3300 block of Marston Street around 7 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames shooting out of the first floor of the house. It took them about a half hour to get it under control.

There has been no word on any injuries.