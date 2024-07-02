Firefighter treated for minor injuries after 2-alarm fire at home in New Castle County

Firefighter treated for minor injuries after 2-alarm fire at home in New Castle County

Firefighter treated for minor injuries after 2-alarm fire at home in New Castle County

Firefighter treated for minor injuries after 2-alarm fire at home in New Castle County

Firefighter treated for minor injuries after 2-alarm fire at home in New Castle County

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A firefighter suffered minor injuries while battling a two-alarm blaze in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.

It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on the 800 block of North Lombard Street.

Firefighters were called to the scene for reports of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews saw smoke coming from the roof of a two-story rowhome.

The fire spread rapidly, according to police.

Additional crews were called in to help fight the flames.

After approximately 45 minutes, authorities say the fire was placed under control.

The fire caused heavy damage to the roof and second floor of the home, as well as moderate damage to the roof of a next-door residence.

As a result of the blaze, one firefighter was transported to Wilmington Hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.