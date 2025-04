Firefighters battle house fire in Ridley Township

RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews responded to a house fire on Platt Avenue in Ridley Township, Delaware County.

When they arrived, they found the back porch fully engulfed in flames, which quickly spread to the rest of the home.

The fire was under control around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Thankfully, there were no reports of any injuries.