Firefighters in Camden, NJ battle 2-alarm blaze at vacant school

Video from the Action Cam shows flames and black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Firefighters in Camden County are working to put out a 2-alarm fire Saturday morning.

Just before 9:30 a.m., the Camden Fire Department responded to the 500 block of Mt Vernon Street for a fire.

Crews arrived to find flames coming from a vacant school building.

Video from the Action Cam shows black smoke coming from the roof of the building.

The fire is not under control at this time. No word yet if anyone has been injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.