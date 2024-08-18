That victim suffered burns to his whole body, and smoke inhalation.

Man hospitalized after being rescued from house fire in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is hospitalized following a two-alarm house fire in Pottstown.

Crews arrived to the scene on West 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they say they found a man trapped on the top floor.

That victim suffered burns to his whole body, and smoke inhalation.

We are working to get an update on his condition.

The fire is now under control.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what sparked those flames.