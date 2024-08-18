WATCH LIVE

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, August 18, 2024 12:56PM
Man hospitalized after being rescued from house fire in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is hospitalized following a two-alarm house fire in Pottstown.

Crews arrived to the scene on West 3rd Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, where they say they found a man trapped on the top floor.

That victim suffered burns to his whole body, and smoke inhalation.

We are working to get an update on his condition.

The fire is now under control.

Investigators are now trying to figure out what sparked those flames.

