Firefighters respond to 2-alarm house fire in East Bradford Twp., Chester County

EAST BRADFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Massive flames were seen shooting from a home in Chester County Friday.

It happened on the 900 block of Centennial Drive in East Bradford Township.

The fire broke out around 8:30 a.m. and grew to two alarms.

One firefighter was checked out at the scene and released, and no other injuries have been reported.

It's not clear what started the fire.