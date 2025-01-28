First Pa. case of bird flu at commercial poultry farm detected in Lehigh County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania officials are warning about the first case of bird flu at a commercial poultry farm in the state.

The state Department of Agriculture says the case was reported in a chicken flock in Lehigh County.

The virus is highly infectious and is generally fatal to domestic birds.

The department has quarantined the farm and all of its facilities.

Officials have also restricted the movement of poultry products near the infected flock.

There is no risk to the general public, and the department said eggs and poultry products are safe to eat if cooked properly.

This comes after the Philadelphia Department of Health announced the first case of bird flu in the city.

An infected goose was discovered in Carroll Park in West Philadelphia on Jan. 11.