Health officials are asking anyone who may have had contact with the sick goose to contact them.

First suspected case of bird flu in Philadelphia detected in snow goose

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Department of Health said Wednesday that the city's first suspected case of avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, was detected in a snow goose earlier this month.

The sick goose was found in the 1200 block of N. 59th Street near Carroll Park in West Philadelphia on Saturday, Jan. 11.

The bird flu diagnosis came from preliminary in-state testing, city officials said.

Anyone who was in the area of Carroll Park and may have had direct contact with a sick snow goose on or around Jan. 11 is asked to contact the Philadelphia Department of Public Health's Division of Disease Control at 215-685-6741.

Pictured: A stock photo of a snow goose Shutterstock

No human cases of the virus, formally known as avian influenza A (H5N1), have been reported in the City of Philadelphia so far.

"The threat to Philadelphians from H5N1 remains low, but we are issuing this alert out of an abundance of caution," said Health Commissioner Dr. Palak Raval-Nelson.

The Health Dept. said more than 60 people across the country have tested positive for bird flu, and one person has died.

"The vast majority of those who have tested positive were exposed directly to poultry farms or dairy herds," the department said.

Residents are reminded to keep an eye out for sick birds. If you see one, stay away from it and contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission at 833-PGC-Hunt (833-722-4868), email at pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov, or the online Wildlife Health Survey tool.

For more information, visit the Health Department's bird flu updates page at Phila.gov.