Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

Six Flags, Cedar Fair merge to create one of the largest theme park chains in North America

Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A merger deal is creating one of the largest theme park chains in North America.

Regional theme park giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair have finalized an agreement.

Cedar Fair owns Dorney Park in the Lehigh Valley, as well as Cedar Point in Ohio.

RELATED: Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Dorney Park's parent company, to merge in $8B deal

The merger is worth an estimated $8 billion.

Once combined, the company is expected to operate under the Six Flags brand.

Cedar Fair's president says the merger will result in new rides and state-of-the-art technologies for park-goers.