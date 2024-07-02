WATCH LIVE

Six Flags, Cedar Fair merge to create one of the largest theme park chains in North America

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, July 2, 2024 9:52AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A merger deal is creating one of the largest theme park chains in North America.

Regional theme park giants Six Flags and Cedar Fair have finalized an agreement.

Cedar Fair owns Dorney Park in the Lehigh Valley, as well as Cedar Point in Ohio.

RELATED: Six Flags and Cedar Fair, Dorney Park's parent company, to merge in $8B deal

The merger is worth an estimated $8 billion.

Cedar Fair's president says the merger will result in new rides and state-of-the-art technologies for park-goers.

